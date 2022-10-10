Led by quarterback Andrew Urciel, the Fontana High School football team scored a touchdown in the game’s final minute for a thrilling 32-30 win over Bloomington on Oct. 7.
After Bloomington had taken a 30-24 lead in the wild, back-and-forth battle, the Steelers roared back to push across a TD and an ensuing two-point conversion for the dramatic victory.
Urciel completed 12 of 19 passes for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he also rushed 15 times for 126 yards and 2 TDs in a great overall performance.
Rashawn Williams caught 5 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, and he also rushed 5 times for 46 yards.
Akari Augustine had 3 receptions for 48 yards and a TD.
Frank Rodriguez rushed 10 times for 52 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 12-yard pass. Winston Velasquez had 5 rushes for 31 yards.
Miguel Molina and Xzavier Todd both had pass receptions.
On defense, Todd made 5 solo tackles and 6 assisted tackles and also recovered a fumble.
Bryan Aguilar-Pita and Williams both had 5 tackles and 4 assists. Adrian Garcia and Alexis Moreno both had 2 tackles and 4 assists.
The Steelers, who will play Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at San Bernardino Valley College, raised their record to 1-1 in the Skyline League and 2-5 overall.
For Bloomington, Jordan Triche rushed 12 times for 130 yards and 3 touchdowns. Cesar Villegas completed 4 of 5 passes for 87 yards and a TD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.