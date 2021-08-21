High school volleyball players in Fontana are thrilled to be back on the court.
After the entire 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, the 2021 season is now under way, and some of the local squads have achieved success in early competition.
----- THE JURUPA HILLS team is off to a good start, compiling a 3-1 record.
The Spartans triumphed over Ganesha and Arlington in tournament action, and they also posted a 3-1 victory over Fontana A,B. Miller on Aug. 17.
----- MEANWHILE, SUMMIT has been superb, raising its record to 9-0 with a 3-0 rout of Grand Terrace on Aug. 19. Good performances by M'kera Drake, Manaia Mamea, and Celeste Morris helped lead the SkyHawks.
Earlier in the week, Summit crushed both Rialto and Jurupa Valley by 3-0 margins.
On Aug. 14, the SkyHawks took first place at the SteelTown Classic Tournament, obtaining wins against Vista del Lago (2-0), Pacific (2-0), Apple Valley (2-0), North (1-0), Roosevelt (1-0), and Cajon (1-0).
----- THE FONTANA High School team roared to a 5-1 record at the start of the season thanks to a 3-0 conquest of Chaffey and a 3-1 win over Miller.
In tournament action, the Steelers topped Silverado (2-0), Eisenhower (2-1), and North (2-1).
Another local team, Kaiser, has notched a 3-3 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.