Steve Wann, the head coach of the Fontana Falcons Pop Warner football team, has been named the Inland Valley Youth Coach of the Year.
Wann was honored during the Inland Valley Sports Hall of Fame event in Ontario earlier this month.
“I am incredibly proud of our boys and coaching staff,” Wann said. “To be able to come together in such a short period of time, compete at a high level and win the Division 1 Wescon Regional Championship is pretty amazing.”
There were 27 players on the Falcons’ roster, some of whom had never played football before this past season.
“The way the boys gelled and came together as a family is a testament to our coaching staff,” Wann said. “These boys and coaches have cemented themselves in Fontana history. Division 1 Regional Championships don’t come easy, I believe they are only the third team to do it.”
During the regular season, the Falcons won the Mt. Baldy Conference title and were also the conference Sportsmanship Award winners.
Wann thanked everyone who supported the team during its historic season.
