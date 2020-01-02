The four boys in the Zubiate family in Fontana grew up playing soccer, with positive results.
But then another sport captured their attention, and now they have become quite adept at throwing a water polo ball into the net instead of kicking a soccer ball there.
As a result, Fontana High School has been thriving in water polo in recent years, and with the help of the Zubiate brothers, the Steelers are hoping to shine for several more seasons to come.
Parents Luis and Elia Zubiate are proud of the accomplishments of their sons -- one of whom is now in college, two are now at Fohi, and one is looking forward to being a Steeler.
"We have enjoyed watching them grow and improve in their athletics as well as their academics," Elia said.
• The oldest son, Luis A. Zubiate, is 18 and attending Crafton Hills College, where was captain of the newly-formed water polo team. Previously, Luis participated in water polo for all four years at Fohi, was team captain in his senior year, and helped lead his team to three league championships.
• Jonathan Zubiate, the second oldest, is a 15-year-old sophomore and was captain of the team, sparking the Steelers to the league title this past fall.
• Andrew Zubiate, 14, is a freshman at Fohi and was a first-year varsity player.
• Matthew Zubiate, 11, is a sixth-grader at Truman Middle School.
The younger boys are still playing very well on club soccer teams, but it was the decision of the oldest son Luis to try water polo as a freshman in 2014 which started the family members on a quite different path to success.
"It was a completely new sport to him and us," Elia Zubiate said. "We encouraged him to try it out since he had fallen out of love with soccer and was unsure of what he was looking for. Luis has always been athletic and he took to the water with great ease."
Luis started in water polo as a scorer but then moved over to the goalie position when asked by coaches Lauren Fernandes and Spencer Fernandes.
"It was a very challenging position, but he stepped up to the challenge and worked harder than ever before to be the best he could be," Elia said.
In fact, Luis went on to become an all-league first-team player and also was an All-CIF honorable mention goalie.
His parents are also proud that Luis was honored as 2018 Fire Explorer of the Year by the city of Fontana.
Jonathan joined the Fohi team as a freshman during Luis' senior year.
"Jonathan was reluctant to join since he was still playing in Team USA, a gold level club soccer team, and never played water polo before," Elia said. "Jonathan saw that his older brother excelled and welcomed the challenge to be better. We asked Luis to encourage and challenge his brother to be his best throughout the year."
And that's exactly what happened, with lots of additional assistance from the Fohi coaches.
"Although our boys are great and they try their best every time, it is Lauren and Spencer who have my respect and appreciation," she said, noting that the two coaches have also been effective at propelling the Fohi girls' team to the No. 1 spot in the San Andreas League standings.
"To get kids that never played water polo before and mold, shape and bring out their talent leaves me in awe. The dedication to the sport and to all the boys and girls is amazing to watch. We feel really blessed and can't wait to see what more the Fernandes siblings can bring out of them. They bring the perfect amount of toughness and love to their training, making not only a great team but a family."
And certainly, a family is what these water polo players are all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.