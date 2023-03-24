Goal, Goal, Gooooool!” -- That is the passion and excitement that comes from world-famous fútbol (soccer) commentator, Andrés Cantor, when one of two teams finally nets a goal after suffering for most of a match.
That is the same passion and excitement that Fontana resident Alfredo Sanchez felt after starting his Los Angeles-based clothing brand geared toward supporting athletes from all walks of life, while also highlighting the sport and city he grew up loving.
Sanchez, the founder and CEO of CVY Co. Los Angeles (CVY), experienced firsthand the difficulty of succeeding in an environment where genuine support was rare to find. Growing up in East Los Angeles during the 1990s, his love for fútbol kept him out of trouble and helped him find a path that allowed him to pursue his passions in life. It was his determination and character during those difficult times that now help exemplify what CVY is all about.
“CVY is dedicated to helping every athlete find their identity through apparel on and off the field,” said Sanchez. “Being able to push your limits through pain, discomfort, and self-doubt is what we call a ‘CRKSOLY’ (Cracks Only) mindset. When you see ‘CVY’ or ‘CRKSOLY’ on the sleeve of a shirt, you know the person’s character is prioritized above all.”
The importance of one’s character is a message he relays most as a business owner, as a coach, and most importantly, as a father. He makes it a staple throughout his fútbol sessions that his athletes know that their character is what defines them. He encourages his athletes to learn something new every single day, and to keep working hard when faced with obstacles. Sanchez leads by example and provides his athletes with the ideals and the work ethic that will help them be great athletes and even greater people.
Sanchez has also had a positive impact throughout his community in Fontana, hosting fútbol clinics for the youth at local parks and supporting young athletes in their athletic and academic endeavors through sponsorships.
A few of the athletes he has trained and sponsored have gone on to accomplish spectacular things. Sanchez is always making connections on and off the field, to best support his community and the young athletes who are dreaming big, with a few of them receiving scholarships to local colleges and universities in California.
One of his sponsored athletes, Jorge Ruvalcaba, is from Rialto and currently plays fútbol for PUMAS UNAM in the first-tier (Liga MX) of the sport’s structure in Mexico. Occasionally, Sanchez invites Ruvalcaba to join him in his community clinics throughout Fontana, to answer questions and mentor younger athletes who have hopes of becoming professional athletes someday.
Since the launch of CVY in 2020, a number of athletes and professional teams from a variety of sports have reached out to partner with the brand. Most recently in 2022, Sanchez’s clothing brand became the official clothing partner of Detroit City FC, a fútbol team currently in the second-tier (USL Championship) of the sport’s structure in the United States. Detroit City FC, along with a variety of teams in Major League Soccer (MLS), have athletes wearing CVY on game day to help them get them ready to perform, which is testament to how much of an impact this brand has had on the sport already.
Though having sponsored athletes from diverse backgrounds and a variety of cultures from around the world, CVY stays true to its roots and pays homage to the city it calls home, Los Angeles.
“This is the city I was born in, the city where I first started playing with the ball, the city where I first experienced scoring a goal. It is the city that inspired me to dream big,” said Sanchez. “It means the world to me to have professional athletes from LA Galaxy, LAFC, and Angel City FC wear my brand proudly. It truly solidifies that my brand is something special for fútbol and for the city of LA.”
CVY Co. Los Angeles captures what it means to be a humble servant to your craft, it captures what it means to be disciplined in the face of adversity, it captures what it means to bring the ideals of the “CRKSOLY” mentality to life.
(Neto Cruz contributed this article to the Fontana Herald News.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.