High school coaches and athletes in Fontana and throughout California are wondering: When can everything get back to normal?
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all athletic events have been cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Now CIF officials are pondering when events will be allowed to take place in the summer and fall, depending on how effectively the health crisis is resolved.
Rob Wigod, the commissioner of athletics for the CIF Southern Section, said in a news release that the CIF will be holding meetings in May to discuss the situation.
He said that summer programs are not bound by CIF rules and are under the authority and jurisdiction of high school principals.
"The point here is we are definitely aware that our member schools are hoping to conduct at least one more athletic contest, at some point when it is deemed safe to do so, to properly recognize their senior student-athletes and provide some point of closure for what has already been lost," Wigod said. "Under the provisions contained in Summertime Rules, that is entirely possible."
Wigod said he and his staff members are already considering potential scenarios for the start of fall sports in 2020-2021.
"Obviously, none of us know exactly when we will be able to resume athletic activities, but with schools closed for the remainder of the school year, that date is probably going to be after the end of the school year," he said. "If that date is June 15, or July 1, that means one thing. If that date is Aug. 1, Sept. 1, Sept. 15, etc., it could mean quite another."
Wigod said that it is important to remember that the situation for the fall will be completely different than this spring.
"We started spring sports, had to stop, and continued to look for a way to conduct our championships as time continued to pass with the end of the school year quickly approaching," he said. "In the fall, we will await the date schools will reopen and adjust calendars appropriately for when sports can safely begin. There will be more flexibility for us in the fall that we did not have in the spring, as we can adjust calendars within a larger time frame and there will be many different options that can be explored.
"Just know that we are totally committed to doing everything we can to be able to go forward with fall sports championships."
