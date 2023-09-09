Rashawn Williams rushed 20 times for 166 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Fontana High School football team trounced Ontario, 42-14, in a non-league game on Sept. 8.
Williams also caught 2 passes for 18 yards for the Steelers, who turned in their best offensive output of the season and raised their record to 2-2.
Another standout performer for Fontana was Ruben Camacho, who rushed 7 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. He also completed 7 of 9 passes for 57 yards.
Cristofer Dominguez-Castillo completed 2 of 4 passes for 32 yards and a TD.
Akari Augustine caught 2 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Winston Velazquez had 2 receptions for 6 yards and Ruben Martinez, Jose Lopez Jr., and Daniel Rodriguez each had receptions.
Ayden Brannum kicked 4 PATs.
The Steelers made some big defensive plays as Velazquez recovered two fumbles and Augustine had a fumble recovery.
Ritchie Rivera intercepted a pass and returned it 15 yards.
Mario Ayala had 3 sacks and D’Ray Tarver, Emmanuel Zambrano, and Williams made 1 sack apiece.
Frank Perez made 3 solo tackles and 5 assisted tackles, while Rivera had 3 tackles and 3 assists. Ayala and Williams both had 3 tackles and 2 assists. Rodriguez and Augustine both had 2 tackles and 2 assists, and Lopez had 2 tackles.
