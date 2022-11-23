The winter sports season has begun for athletes in Fontana.
In soccer, the Fontana High School boys’ team started non-league action with a 1-1 tie against Garey on Nov. 17.
The Steelers were behind, 1-0, at halftime before rallying with a goal in the second half.
----- IN ANOTHER game involving a local team, Jurupa Hills conquered Patriot, 3-0, on Nov. 15. Leonardo Perez, Marco Hernandez, and Daniel Lopez scored goals for the Spartans.
Then on Nov. 17, Jurupa Hills and Palm Desert played to a 1-1 tie. Navraj Singh scored the Spartans’ goal.
