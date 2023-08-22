Jesse Vega had a fine debut as quarterback of the Summit High School football team on Aug. 18.
Vega, a sophomore, completed 10 of 19 passes for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns as the SkyHawks trounced Los Osos, 33-13, in the non-league season opener.
Vega also showed off his running skills, gaining 126 yards in 14 carries and scoring a TD.
Isayah Hall rushed for 131 yards in 21 attempts and cashed in a touchdown. Mark Mitchell had 3 carries for 15 yards, Maximus McCarthy had 2 carries for 9 yards, and Evan Ramos rushed 2 times for 6 yards and a TD.
Nathan Garcia caught 3 passes for 48 yards, Aaron Escobar had 2 receptions for 45 yards, and McCarthy had 2 catches for 13 yards and a touchdown. Fernando Fernandez hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass, and Daniel Hester had a 2-yard reception.
Summit was ahead by a slim 7-6 margin after one quarter, but the SkyHawks expanded their lead to 19-6 at halftime and then moved out to a 33-6 advantage after three quarters.
On defense, Julian Umana made 3 solo tackles and 1 assisted tackle, and he also intercepted a pass and returned it 21 yards.
Mitchell made 3 tackles, Ramos and George Toia each had 2 tackles and 2 assists, and Jaycob Calleros had 2 tackles and 1 assist.
Ramos had 2 sacks and Duke Cosner and Toia each had a sack.
Salah Wahab kicked 3 PATs.
