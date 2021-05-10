In a game that was televised regionally by KDOC-TV, the Etiwanda High School basketball men made sure that it was very worthy of a large audience.
With the score tied at 53-53, Darvelle Wyatt fired in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the undefeated Eagles a spectacular 56-53 victory on their home court on May 7.
Wyatt, who was wide open at the top of the key, received a pass from Jahmai Mashack and calmly sank the decisive shot as Etiwanda raised its record to 6-0.
Damien's record fell to 20-2, with the only two losses coming at the hands of the Eagles.
The game was close all the way, with Etiwanda leading 28-26 at halftime.
The Eagles trailed 45-44 in the fourth quarter before Marcus Green sank a basket to put Etiwanda on top, 46-45.
Then a basket by Jimmy Baker, a 3-pointer by Green, and a basket by Mashack enabled the Eagles to move out to a 53-46 advantage.
However, Damien came back to obtain a 53-53 tie in the final minute, setting the stage for Wyatt's dramatic game-winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.