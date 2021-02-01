Young athletes have been unable to officially compete in sports for the past 10 months, but they have been staying in shape in hopes that games will soon be allowed.
On a recent weekend, five young soccer players (ages 11-13) were doing drills at the Lewis Sports Complex in Fontana.
Abbey Cook, Taylor Esparza, May Richardson, Taylor Baxter, and Allison Alejandrez developed their skills under the direction of trainer Ruben Rodriguez.
Some of the drills included having bands wrapped around their legs in order to improve their agility.
