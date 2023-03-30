Young roller derby competitors from Fontana will be showing their skills during a big tournament in Fontana on the weekend of April 1 and 2.
Foxtails Junior Derby will be hosting the 2nd Annual Eggstravaganza at Jack Bulik Park, 16581 Filbert Avenue.
The advanced team from Fontana, the Bandits, will be competing on both days, and the Aces will participate on Sunday, April 2.
Doors will open at 8 a.m., and six teams will be playing a total of 11 games.
Highly-skilled teams from Colorado, Michigan, and Washington will be involved in the event as well as two other Southern California teams.
The Bandits have been enjoying much success in the Junior Roller Derby Association and are hoping to earn a victory in the nationals later this year.
Local residents are invited to attend the Eggstravaganza to see these talented athletes compete. Admission is free.
