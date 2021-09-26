The Summit High School football team piled up 360 rushing yards and sailed to a 45-7 victory over Murrieta Mesa on Sept. 24.
The SkyHawks, who raised their non-league record to 3-2, are scheduled to travel to local rival Kaiser on Friday, Oct. 1.
Devean James rushed for 117 yards in 10 carries to spark the SkyHawks, while De’Marri Owens acquired 101 yards in 13 carries. Sitani Mikaele obtained 78 yards in 12 attempts and Isayah Hall had 53 yards in 4 tries.
