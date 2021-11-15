Fontana has had a total of 46,383 confirmed coronavirus cases and 621 deaths as of Nov. 15, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Over the past week, the number of new cases has risen by 174, and there have been four additional deaths.
Overall in San Bernardino County, there have been 357,716 cases and 5,847 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year.
The number of fully vaccinated residents in the county has gone up to 1,088,468.
Health officials are urging all eligible residents to become vaccinated, because statistics have shown that vaccination greatly reduces the likelihood of death or hospitalization.
The Jessie Turner Center, located at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana, accepts vaccination appointments Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. for all individuals ages 12 and over who live or work in San Bernardino County.
For more information or to make a vaccination appointment, visit sbcovid19.com.
