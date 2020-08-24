Nearly 6,100 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Fontana, according to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health.
Fontana has 6,089 cases and 79 deaths as of Aug. 25, the county said on its COVID-19 website.
Overall, San Bernardino County has 45,666 cases and 695 deaths.
In the county, 344,536 persons have taken a PCR test, and 13.3 percent have been positive.
County health officials are urging all residents to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.
In Fontana, free testing is held inside the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Aug. 31. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting sbcovid19.com.
