San Bernardino County now has 64 confirmed cases of coronavirus and three deaths, the county said on March 27.
The county held a major testing event on March 27 in San Bernardino to combat the coronavirus.
The county reported that a total of 949 patients have been tested and 6.7 percent of the tests were positive.
