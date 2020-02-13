Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child, and one community, at a time.
At last count, there were more than 196,000 members around the world, and each year there are more than 18.5 million documented service hours donated by those Kiwanians.
Some of the club activities include sponsoring Key Clubs at all five comprehensive high schools in the Fontana community. Each year we donate multiple college scholarships to graduates from all seven of our local high schools. We also sponsor a very active local Cub Scout pack. Each year, we pay for buses to send local Key Club members, and their chaperones, to go to Pasadena to help decorate Rose Parade floats.
We hold various fundraisers throughout the year to pay for the activities and groups we sponsor, including selling fireworks for the Fourth of July, a community-invited Bunco Night, and selling tickets for professional soccer games with the Ontario Fury at the Toyota Arena.
To find out more about what we do, all interested people are invited to come to any of our weekly meetings on Tuesdays at noon in the back room of the Sizzler restaurant on Sierra Avenue, across the street from Kaiser Hospital. You can also check out our website at fontanakiwanis.org or contact Jason Zara at (760) 970-9338 or jasonzara@gmail.com.
