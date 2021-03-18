Temperatures in the 60s are in the forecast for Fontana this weekend (March 20-21), according to the National Weather Service.
Here is the outlook:
Thursday, March 18 -- Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night -- Clear, with a low around 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday, March 19 -- Sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday night -- Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday, March 20 -- Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night -- Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Sunday, March 21 -- Sunny, with a high near 66.
